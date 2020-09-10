Image credit: wbresults.nic.in Calcutta University BCom First Semester Result Declared At Wbresults.nic.in

The University of Calcutta has declared the result of BCom semester-I exam. Candidates can check their result from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. To check individual results, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers as login credentials. On the official website, candidates will be able to check their marks and qualifying status. Hard copies of the marksheets will be distributed to the students later.

Calcutta University BCom Semester I result: Direct Link

Calcutta University BCom Result: How To Check

Follow the instructions mentioned below to view BCom Semester I results:

Go to the direct link mentioned above. Enter your roll number. Submit and download results.

Calcutta university announced BCom third semester result on July 24. B.Com fifth semester result was announced on July 10.