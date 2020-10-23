  • Home
Calcutta University BA, BSc First Semester Result Announced, Direct Link Here

Calcutta University Results: The University of Calcutta has announced BA, BSc first semester result for Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) students at wbresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 23, 2020 3:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Calcutta University BA, BSc First Semester Result Announced, Direct Link Here
Calcutta University Result 2020: BA, BSc first semester result announced at wbresults.nic.in
Image credit: wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University Results: The University of Calcutta today announced results for the first semester of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes. Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) students, enrolled in BA and BSc programmes can now check their first semester results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in. To check results, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

Calcutta University Result 2020: Direct Link

On September 10, the university announced BCom first semester exam results. BCom third and fifth-semester results were announced in July.

How To Download Calcutta University BA, BSc First Semester Result

Follow the steps mentioned here to download first semester exam results:

Go to the official result website, wbresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘B.A/B.Sc. Semester -I (Honours/General/Major) Examination - 2019 ( Under CBCS )’ link

A new window will open. Login using your roll number and check result.

