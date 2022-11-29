Calcutta University BA, BSc 4th Semester Result 2022 Out; Steps To Check

  • Home
The University of Calcutta has declared the result for BA, BSc 4th semester result 2022 today, November 29.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 7:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Calcutta has declared the result for BA, BSc 4th semester result 2022 today, November 29. Candidates appeared in BA, BSc semester-4 (Honours/General/Major) exam can check their result available on the official website-- caluniv.ac.in. Students can check their Calcutta University 4th semester results by entering the 12-digit roll number.

The official website-- wbresults.nic.in and exametc.com are also hosting the Calcutta University BA, BSc 4th semester results. As per the official release, the college-wise gazette and gradesheet will be handed over to the authorised representatives of all the affiliated colleges on November 30 and December 1, 2022, from 2 pm onwards.

Along with BA, BSc 4th semester result, the university has also declared the result for BCom semester 4 (Honours/General/Major) exam 2022 (under CBCS). Candidates who have appeared in the said exam can check their result on the following website

  • caluniv.ac.in
  • wbresults.nic.in
  • exametc.com

Calcutta University BA, BSc 4th Semester Result 2022: How to check

  1. Visit the official website-- caluniv.ac.in
  2. On the homepage click on the 'Calcutta University 4th semester result' link
  3. A new login page will open where students have to key in their roll number
  4. Submit the details and the CU BA, BSc 4th semester result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.
