  • Home
  • Education
  • Calcutta University Announces BA, BSc Semester Six Results; How To Check

Calcutta University Announces BA, BSc Semester Six Results; How To Check

Calcutta University Results: The candidates can check the BA/B.Sc semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major) examinations results on the website- wbresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 4:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Out, 90.33% Pass
MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket Released For PCB, PCM Re-exams; Direct Link To Download
NTA Issues CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card For August 30 Exam
JEE Advanced 2022 Tomorrow; Important Tips For The Night Before, Exam Day
Jharkhand Board JAC Not To Announce Class 11 Result 2022 Today: Official
Calcutta University Announces BA, BSc Semester Six Results; How To Check
Download CU scorecard at wbresults.nic.in
Image credit: wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University Results: The University of Calcutta announced the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) sixth semester programmes. The candidates can check the BA/B.Sc semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major) examinations results on the website- wbresults.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
Calcutta University Results Calcutta University result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
Live | TS ICET Result 2022 Live: Telangana ICET Result, Answer Key At Icet.tsche.ac.in; Toppers' List, Cut-Off
Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Ranked As 13th Top Government Medical College In India
Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Ranked As 13th Top Government Medical College In India
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Out, 90.33% Pass
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8 Result 2022 Out, 90.33% Pass
Rajasthan: Counting Of Votes For Student Union Polls In Universities, Colleges Begins
Rajasthan: Counting Of Votes For Student Union Polls In Universities, Colleges Begins
When Should I Come To See Your Government Schools: Arvind Kejriwal to Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma
When Should I Come To See Your Government Schools: Arvind Kejriwal to Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sarma
.......................... Advertisement ..........................