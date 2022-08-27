Calcutta University Announces BA, BSc Semester Six Results; How To Check
Calcutta University Results: The candidates can check the BA/B.Sc semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major) examinations results on the website- wbresults.nic.in
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 4:04 pm IST
Calcutta University Results: The University of Calcutta announced the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) sixth semester programmes. The candidates can check the BA/B.Sc semester- VI (Honours/ General/ Major) examinations results on the website- wbresults.nic.in.
