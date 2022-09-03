  • Home
Calcutta University Admission 2022: CU Begins Application Process For MCom Programme; Apply Till September 15

Calcutta University Admission 2022: Interested students can apply online for the MCom programme of Calcutta University through the official website – caluniv-ucsta.net.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 3, 2022 5:45 pm IST

Calcutta University admission 2022 open for MCom programme till September 15.
Image credit: Careers360

Calcutta University Admission 2022: The University of Calcutta is currently accepting applications for the Masters of Commerce (MCom) programme for the academic session 2022-2023. Interested students can apply online for the MCom programme of Calcutta University through the official website – caluniv-ucsta.net. The last date to register for the MCom programme is September 15.

To be eligible for the MCom programme of Calcutta University candidates should have completed their three years BCom (Hons) or equivalent degree from a recognized institution not earlier than 2021. Candidates who have appeared at the final year or semester examinations and are waiting for results are also eligible to apply with a condition that they have to produce their mark sheets before the generation of the merit list.

The colleges affiliated with Calcutta University offering MCom programmes include Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, Fakir Chand College, Bijay Krishna Girls’ College, Naba Ballygunge Mahavidyalaya, Netaji Nagar Day College, Shibpur Dinobondhoo Institution, and Prafulla Chandra College.

Calcutta University Admission 2022 Schedule

Events

Dates

Submission of online application

September 1

Last date of online application submission

September 15

Correction( if required) can be done by candidates themselves simultaneously

September 1 - 15

Publication of draft lists (courses under UCAC) (according to merit): Part A (CU) and Part B (Non-CU)

September 16

