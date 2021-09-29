Cabinet Approves PM-POSHAN Scheme, To Spend Rs 1.31 Lakh Crore In 5 Years

Cabinets approves continuation of mid-meal scheme

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved to start the PM-POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meal to students of over 11.2 lakh government and government-aided schools across the nation. The scheme will continue for next five years and approximately Rs 1.31 lakh crore will be spent over the period of time.

PM POSHAN scheme will subsume the existing Mid-day meal scheme in schools. The scheme will run in partnership with state governments and union territories, however, the Central government will be the major contributor.

Union Cabinet gives nod to start PM POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meal to students of more than 11.2 lakh Govt and Govt-aided schools across the country. The scheme will run for 5 years & Rs 1.31 lakh crores will be spent: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/YfVB87B4jT — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Mid-day Meals Scheme Renamed

The 'National Scheme for Mid-day Meals In Schools' has been renamed as 'National Scheme For PM POSHAN in Schools'.

The scheme will cover 11.80 crore students studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the nation.

The final outlay of Rs 54 thousand crore from the Central government and Rs 31,733.17 crore form the states and union territories have been approved. The Central government will bear additional cost of Rs 45,000 crore on foodgrains.

The ministry has also decided to encourage the concept of ‘TithiBhojan’.

The government will also promote School Nutrition Gardens in schools to give children first hand experience with nature and gardening.

The government will make special provisions for supplementary nutrition items to children in aspirational and districts with high prevalence of Anemia and cooking competitions are to be encouraged at all levels in schools.

Farmers Producer Organizations and Women Self Help Groups will be involved in the implementation of scheme under AatmaNirbhar Bharat, the ministry has said.