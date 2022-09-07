  • Home
This agreement will rejuvenate educational cooperation and increase academic mobility between India and UAE besides facilitating exchange information in order to promote mutual recognition of these qualifications.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 7:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet Approves Agreement Signing Between India, UAE On Cooperation In Education Sector
Cabinet has approved the signing of agreement between India and UAE
New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement signed between Ministries of Education in India and UAE on cooperation in the field of education. The objective of the agreement is to further strengthen our educational collaboration between India and UAE and widen the scope of engagements.

"An MoU was signed in 2015 with UAE in the field of Education which expired in 2018. In 2019, at a meeting between Education Ministers of the two countries, UAE side proposed to sign a new MoU. The new MoU incorporates changes brought in by the new National Education Policy 2020 in India's education ecosystem," an official statement said.

The agreement aims to promote exchange of information education, capacity development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff, facilitation of academic collaboration between Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in both the countries for offering twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes and any such other areas agreed upon.

This agreement will rejuvenate educational cooperation and increase academic mobility between India and UAE besides facilitating exchange information in order to promote mutual recognition of these qualifications. It also covers cooperation in TVET as UAE is a major work destination for Indians, the statement said.

"The agreement will be valid for a period of five years from the date of signing and will be automatically renewable with the consent of both parties. Once signed, this MoU shall supersede the earlier MoU signed with UAE in 2015, which will then cease to have effect," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

