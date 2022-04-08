  • Home
  • Education
  • Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Atal Innovation Mission Till March 2023

Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Atal Innovation Mission Till March 2023

The statement further said the intended targets that will be achieved by AIM include establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) as well as 101 Atal Incubation Centers (AICs), and supporting 200 startups via the Atal New India Challenges.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 8:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
KVS Admission 2022: Registration Begins For Class 2 And Above, Here's How To Apply
West Bengal Forms Committee On NEP
Bengal Government Urged To Reconsider Decision On School Dress Change
Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu's 7.5% Reservation To Govt School Students In Medical Courses
Cabinet Approves Continuation Of Atal Innovation Mission Till March 2023
Cabinet approves continuation of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2023
New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) till March 2023, according to an official statement. The statement further said the intended targets that will be achieved by AIM include establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) as well as 101 Atal Incubation Centers (AICs), and supporting 200 startups via the Atal New India Challenges.

Total budgeted expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore plus shall be incurred in the process of the establishment and supporting the beneficiaries, it added. The mission has been set up under the NITI Aayog, in accordance with the finance minister's declaration in the 2015 Budget speech. The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

The AIM has focused on both infrastructure creation and institution building, it added. The statement noted that AIM-supported startups have raised Rs 2,000 crores plus from the government and private equity investors, besides creating several thousand jobs. Together, the programmes of AIM cover 34 states and Union Territories with the goal of leveraging India's demographic dividend by inspiring greater participation in the innovation ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Cabinet Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)

Suggested For You

How Did AP Engineering Colleges Do On BTech Placements? Read Here
2 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Space Sciences
Coming Soon in Premium
Dr. B. N Suresh (Padma Bhushan) (Chancellor, Indian Institute Of Space Science And Technology, Trivandrum) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Choosing Specialisation In Computer Sciences
08 Apr'22 06:30 PM to 08 Apr'22 07:30 PM IST
Dr. Dheeraj Sanghi (Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Curriculum For Delhi University First-Year UG Students To Be Ready In 2-3 Months: Vice-Chancellor
Curriculum For Delhi University First-Year UG Students To Be Ready In 2-3 Months: Vice-Chancellor
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
CBSE Term 2 Exam: Know About Class 10 Science Exam Pattern, Sample Paper
IISc Bangalore Collaborates With University Of Melbourne For A Joint PhD Programme In Science And Technology
IISc Bangalore Collaborates With University Of Melbourne For A Joint PhD Programme In Science And Technology
62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey
62 Per Cent Of Parents Favour Mandatory Masking For Children, Staff In Schools While Indoors: Survey
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
Age Criteria For Class 1 KV Admission: Expect Further Extension Of Deadline, Delhi High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................