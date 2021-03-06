Cabinet Approves Constitution Of Delhi Board Of School Education: Arvind Kejriwal

  • Home
Delhi government on Saturday, March 5, gave approval to the constitution of Delhi’s own school education board. The cabinet approved the constitution of the Delhi Board of School Education during a meeting.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 6, 2021 1:50 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi government on Saturday, March 5, gave approval to the constitution of Delhi’s own school education board. The cabinet approved the constitution of the Delhi Board of School Education during a meeting. "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“There are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All government schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“Their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped and they'll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education. Schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers and parents. We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this board within 4-5 years," Mr Kejriwal added.

