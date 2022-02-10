CA Topper Aims To Crack CAT, Has Eyes Set On IIMs

Image credit: Special Arrangement ICAI CA topper Radhika has aced the CA Final December exam 2021 by securing 640 marks

ICAI CA Final December 2021 Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA topper Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala sounds happy, as she aced the CA Final December exam 2021 securing 640 marks (80 per cent). But, Radhika now wants to focus on her Common Admission Test preparation, and to get her dream institute- Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs). "I am satisfied with my performance in the CA exam, but my focus is to pursue MBA from IIMs. I will now focus on preparing for the CAT exam, and try to ace the management entrance next year," the topper said.

Regarding the preparation strategies for the CA exam, Radhika said that she followed the ICAI study materials and test modules provided by her coaching institute, devoted 8 to 10 hours for her preparation, and practiced previous year papers. "Though the mock test was quite important to crack any entrance exam, but, I only attempted two mock tests before the exam. But, solving the previous year papers really boosted my preparation and helped me to shine in the management entrance," she said.

CA topper Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala with her parents and brother

The Covid-19 pandemic did not affect her preparation, as the online classes were more beneficial for her than the physical one. "The online classes provided by my coaching institute were good enough; study materials, doubt clearance, mock tests all were provided. And, I did not have to waste my time attending physical classes," the 22-year-old said.

Radhika also attributed her success to her parents and brother. Her brother Priyanshu Beriwala cracked the CA Foundation exam held in December. "We studied together for the CA exam, and my brother always helped me in clearing my doubts. Parents were really supportive and motivated us in achieving the feat," she said. Her father, Chauthmal Beriwala is a Rajasthan Administrative Service cadre who now runs a textile business and mother Asha Beriwala is a homemaker.

Radhika will now take a job to get an in-hand experience in this field, besides preparing for the CAT exam. As per the merit list, the second and third all India rank holders are Nitin Jain of Khatauli and Nivedita N of Chennai. While Nitin Jain has scored 79 per cent marks, Nivedita N has scored 78 per cent marks. A total of 15.31 per cent students passed in CA Final (New Scheme) exam, and the pass percentage in the old scheme is 1.42 per cent.

The candidates can check results at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in.