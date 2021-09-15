  • Home
  CA Results 2021: Mangaluru's Ruth Clare D'Silva Secures All India First Rank

Ruth Clare D'Silva, a resident of Mangaluru, Karnataka has secured the first position in the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams of July 2021, whose results were announced on Monday.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 4:43 pm IST

Ms D'Silva gave the old course exam of the Chartered Accountant and has been working for it since, 2016.

While speaking to ANI, D'Silva said, "I am really proud of myself and extremely happy that my hard work has finally paid off. I have been working for this for the last five years."

"It feels great to see everyone around me happy. It's a collective achievement. I want to thank my family for supporting me during my highs and lows", she added.

D'Silva also said that her uncle is also a CA who helped her and stood by her through this entire tiring journey.

Speaking about her career plans, she said, "I am still considering my options. Definitely, I will be getting into some employment but I will take some time and choose my career."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

