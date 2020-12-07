CA Paper 1 Postponed To December 13; Admit Card To Remain Valid

NDTV

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination paper-1 (Principles and Practice of Accounting). The paper will now be conducted on December 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm, at the same exam centres. Earlier, it was to be held on December 8.

The admit cards for the exam have already been issued, and will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Though, no change has been made to the rest of the examination schedule.

The candidates are advised to refer to the official website of ICAI icai.org for further details.

Earlier in the day, the ICAI had changed the exam centres in Kerala due to the upcoming local state elections in this month. A total of 15 CA foundation exam centres were changed.

The CA Foundation examination consists of four papers. The exams will now take place on December 10, 12, 13, and 14, 2020.

This year’s CA examinations underwent several postponements due to local elections in Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Secunderabad.