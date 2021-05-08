ICAI will conduct live coaching classes for CA Final, Inter exams (Representational Image)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will commence the live coaching classes for the students set to appear in CA examinations. These classes will begin from May 10 onwards for students who will be appearing in the Intermediate exam in November 2021 and the Final exam in November 2021 and May 2022. Students can attend classes at live.icai.org or ICAI CA YouTube channel.

“The Board of Studies (BOS) with an objective to enable the students to sail through the present times, announces 3rd batch of ‘Live Coaching Classes’ for Final and Intermediate course students commencing from 10th May 2021. These classes are conducted for students who will be appearing in Intermediate exam in Nov 2021 & Final exam in Nov 2021 & May 2022,” reads the official notification.

The classes will be available to all the students “without any charge”, ICAI added.

As per the schedule released by the institute, the first session for the Intermediate course will begin at 7 am and end at 9.30 am and the second session will begin at 6 pm and end at 8.30 pm.

For the Final course, classes will start at 7 am and end at 10 am and the second session will begin at 6 pm and end at 9 pm.

Classes can be accessed live or viewed later as recorded lectures through hand-held devices such as smartphones, laptops, iPads, tablets, etc. anytime anywhere, ICAI has said. It will cover the entire syllabus and will be interactive in nature with a facility to raise questions.