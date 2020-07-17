ICAI CA exams will begin on November 1.

Chartered Accountant (CA) exams scheduled to be held in May, will now begin on November 1. The CA exam regulator, ICAI, has released the exam time table. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had postponed the CA exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the new exam schedule, ICAI has said that it will hold the exam on the scheduled dates “provided that sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each centre.”

ICAI CA Exam Dates

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam have fill and submit examination forms which will be available from August 5 to August 25. “Applications for admission to Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate & Final Examinations; Candidates are required to apply on-line at https://icaiexam.icai.org from 5th August, 2020 to 25th August, 2020 and remit the examination fee on-line by using VISA or MASTER or MAESTRO Credit / Debit Card / Rupay Card / Net Banking / Bhim UPI,” ICAI has said.

Candidates of Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final (Old & New Scheme) Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.

However, the medium of Examinations will be only English in respect of Post Qualification Course such as Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT), ICAI has notified.