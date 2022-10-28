  • Home
  • Education
  • CA November Exam 2022: ICAI Postpones PQC-IRM Exam Dates; Details Here

CA November Exam 2022: ICAI Postpones PQC-IRM Exam Dates; Details Here

ICAI has postponed the CA November exams 2022 dates for PCQ-IRM. The exam will now be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 2:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Intermediate Admit Card 2022: How To Download Hall Ticket At Icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Registration Begins Today For December Exam; Details Here
ICAI CA November Exams 2022: Last Date To Submit Applications With Late Fee Tomorrow
ICAI CA November Exams 2022 Application Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply
ICAI Extends Application Dates For CA November Exam 2022 To September 7
ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Registration; Details On Application Fee, Exam Dates
CA November Exam 2022: ICAI Postpones PQC-IRM Exam Dates; Details Here
ICAI CA November exams 2022 for PCQ-IRM will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.
Image credit: Shutterstock

ICAI CA Final November Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the ICAI CA November exams 2022 dates for the Post Qualification Course - Insurance and Risk Management (PCQ-IRM). The exam will now be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The ICAI official notice reads: “In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022, it is notified for general information that due to certain unavoidable circumstances the Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Examination – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022 stand postponed and the examination in the said paper(s) shall now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022 respectively at the same timing(s) and same venue.”

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Important Announcement No. 13- CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022 read with Important Announcement dated 25th October 2022 in respect of all other examinations shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of other examinations” ICAI further added.

Recently, ICAI has also postponed the CA Final November exams scheduled to be held at Shimla centre on November 12 due to the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.

The CA Final admit card is released on the official website and candidates can download the hall ticket through- icai.org or eservices.icai.org. The CA Intermediate and Final November 2022 exams will be held in offline mode.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI exam postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Student Enrollment For Online Courses Has Increased 170 Per Cent In 2022, Says UGC Chairman
Student Enrollment For Online Courses Has Increased 170 Per Cent In 2022, Says UGC Chairman
CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On October 30
CSAB 2022 Special Round Registration Ends Today; Allotment Result On October 30
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 29
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 29
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: KEA Extends Registration Deadline Till October 29
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: KEA Extends Registration Deadline Till October 29
.......................... Advertisement ..........................