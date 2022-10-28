CA November Exam 2022: ICAI Postpones PQC-IRM Exam Dates; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI CA November exams 2022 for PCQ-IRM will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.

ICAI CA Final November Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the ICAI CA November exams 2022 dates for the Post Qualification Course - Insurance and Risk Management (PCQ-IRM). The exam will now be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2022.

The ICAI official notice reads: “In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022, it is notified for general information that due to certain unavoidable circumstances the Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Examination – Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination scheduled to be held on 1st, 3rd, 5th & 7th November 2022 stand postponed and the examination in the said paper(s) shall now be held on 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th December 2022 respectively at the same timing(s) and same venue.”

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Important Announcement No. 13- CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022 read with Important Announcement dated 25th October 2022 in respect of all other examinations shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of other examinations” ICAI further added.

Recently, ICAI has also postponed the CA Final November exams scheduled to be held at Shimla centre on November 12 due to the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh.

The CA Final admit card is released on the official website and candidates can download the hall ticket through- icai.org or eservices.icai.org. The CA Intermediate and Final November 2022 exams will be held in offline mode.