CA November Exam 2020: ICAI Refutes Rumours About Postponement Of Exam

In a response to wide-spread rumours on social media, ICAI took to Twitter and issued a clarification, stating that ICAI CA exams 2020 for November session will be held as per schedule, without any postponement.

For the last few days, reports of rumours about CA November 2020 exams being postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic have been circulated on various social media platforms. ICAI has been issuing a clarification to students advising to refer to the original exam scheduled updated on the official website.

With regards to the November 2020 exam, the exam regulator confirmed that the CA 2020 exams will be held on November 29, 2020, as per the schedule announced earlier.

“ICAI is committed to seeing exams scheduled for November 21 with additional 600+ centres are conducted smoothly with necessary safety precautions as per SOPs released. Separate exam cycle is also scheduled in January/February 21 as well as May 21. Candidates are advised not to believe in rumours,” said ICAI.

The CA foundation, intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be conducted between November 21 and December 15. Assuring the safety of everyone at the CA exam centres in the days of CA foundation, inter and final exam, the ICAI has taken a variety of precautionary measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The CA admit cards were released at icai.org. To download the ICAI CA exam admit cards from the website -- icai.org, candidates can login at the website and insert their registration numbers and other required credentials. The CA November 2020 admit cards also had details of CA foundation, inter and final exam day guidelines.