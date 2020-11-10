ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Know About The 'Opt-Out' Scheme

ICAI CA November Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has given an opt-out facility to students who have registered to appear for CA November 2020 exam. The decision was taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the official notification, the “Opt-Out” scheme for CA November 2020 examination can be availed if a student fulfils any of the following conditions:

1- Students who are currently COVID-19 positive or having symptoms.

2- Students whose family members are COVID-19 positive or become COVID-19 positive at any time up to the conclusion of exams.

3- If the student’s residence is located in the containment zone.

“Considering the requests of a large number of students and keeping in view their general well-being and safety, it has been decided that the students who have already submitted online examination application for November 2020 examination cycle and are satisfying any of the conditions as mentioned above will be allowed to OPT-OUT and carry forward their candidature to another examination cycle i.e. November 2020 examination cycle-II to be conducted in the second half of January 2021/ first half of February 2021,” read the official notice.

If a candidate avails ‘Opt-Out’ scheme, he/she will not be required to apply afresh as the examination fees and any exemption (to a particular student) will be carried forward to November 2020 cycle-ll and this attempt (November 2020) will not be considered. ‘Announcement with detailed schedule shall be issued in the second half of December 2020,’ ICAI said.

In this case, if a student has appeared for papers in a particular group and later he/she decides to opt-out for any of the reason, he/she will have to appear for all papers of the group in the next examination cycle.

However, in case a candidate appears for all papers in a group but opts out for other group, then the group in which the candidate has appeared will be counted as ‘completely appeared’ and the candidate will be required to write other group in the next CA examination cycle.

Students fulfilling eligibility criteria for opt-out scheme shall be allowed to appear in May 2021 examination. However, the student will have to fill fresh examination form/apply afresh for May 2021 examination at the relevant time. “The examination fees will be adjusted and only differential fees, if any, will be charged.”

How To Avail Opt-Out Facility

1- Submit a declaration online available at- icaiexam.icai.org. The facility to submit application form has begun form November 7, 2020.

2- After submission, student’s candidature for November 2020 exam cycle-I will stand cancelled and a candidate will be provided with the following options:

a) Shift in next November 2020 examination cycle-ll

b) Appear in May 2021 examination cycle

“Once the option for 'Op-out' is taken, it will be treated as final. No request for its change will be entertained under any circumstances,” ICAI clarified.

For the students who choose to appear for the exams starting from November 21, 2020, the Institute has made arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of CA November 2020 examination with strict adherence to safety measures related to COVID-19.