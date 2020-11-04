CA November Exam 2020: ICAI Asks Candidates With Centres In COVID-19 Containment Zones To Submit Concerns

  • Home
ICAI CA November Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has asked candidates with exam centres in COVID-19 containment zones to submit their information on the official website, icai.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 4, 2020 10:38 am IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has asked CA November 2020 exam candidates who have been allotted exam centres in COVID-19 containment zones to submit their “genuine concerns” on the official website, icai.org. Students can also reach out to their region coordinators to submit their information. The CA November exam 2020 will be held between November 21 and December 14, 2020, following government guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Students having genuine concerns-Centre falling under containment zone in Admit Cards are requested to submit same for consideration. Additionally Buffer Centers are arranged. ICAI advises against any unauthorized usage,” ICAI said on social media.

On November 1, ICAI released the CA November exam admit card. The institute had earlier said that it will allow foundation, intermediate and final candidates to opt-out from the exams on November 7. The facility will be applicable to ICAI CA exam candidates whose residence turn out to be containment zones from November 21 to December 14.

The ICAI CA November exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from November 2 to November 7 but was later postponed in view of COVID-19 and Bihar elections.

ICAI is a national-level accounting body in the country that administers all CA exams. ICAI CA 2020 exam will be held in a single shift on the exam dates, starting from 2 pm.

A fake notice on social media, dated October 27, 2020, claimed that the November CA exams were further postponed till January, 2021. ICAI later clarified that the exams will be held as per schedule and said that it will take “necessary legal actions” against those “unscrupulous elements” circulating fake news on social media

