CA November Exam 2020, Admit Cards, ICAI COVID-19 Guidelines

CA 2020 Exam Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the CA foundation, intermediate and final exams from November 21 to December 15.

Education | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 5:42 pm IST

New Delhi:

The CA foundation, intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be held between November 21 and December 15. Assuring the safety of the centre superintendents, observers and CA candidates on the days of the CA foundation, inter and final exam, the administering body -- Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has taken a variety of precautionary measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The CA November admit cards issued earlier at icai.org had details of CA exam day guidelines.

Candidates appearing for the CA November 2020 exams are expected to follow certain guidelines on the days of CA 2020 exams. CA November exam candidates will have to compulsorily wear face masks during the exam in order to decrease the possibility of spread of coronavirus.

ICAI CA November 2020 Exam: COVID-19 Guidelines To Be Followed By Candidates

  • Candidates have to report at the ICAI CA exam centres as per the reporting time as mentioned in the CA November exams admit card in order to avoid overcrowding at the entrance gates

  • Candidates must ensure that they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms or suffering from it on the day of CA November exam

  • Candidates, as per the ICAI CA November exam guidelines, have to maintain social distancing norms at the CA exam centre

  • Candidates need to clear thermal scans before entering CA November 2020 exam halls

  • The use of face masks as well as carrying individual hand sanitiser and personal water bottles have been made mandatory for all the CA November exam candidates. However the centres are advised to keep stock of masks, sanitizers and water bottles to be provided to the candidates in case of need

  • All candidates are advised to bring their own pen, pencil, scale, calculators, water bottle etc. as borrowing / lending / exchange of the same in the examination hall is strictly prohibited

