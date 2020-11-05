CA November Exam 2020, Admit Cards, ICAI COVID-19 Guidelines

The CA foundation, intermediate and final exams are scheduled to be held between November 21 and December 15. Assuring the safety of the centre superintendents, observers and CA candidates on the days of the CA foundation, inter and final exam, the administering body -- Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has taken a variety of precautionary measures in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The CA November admit cards issued earlier at icai.org had details of CA exam day guidelines.

Candidates appearing for the CA November 2020 exams are expected to follow certain guidelines on the days of CA 2020 exams. CA November exam candidates will have to compulsorily wear face masks during the exam in order to decrease the possibility of spread of coronavirus.

ICAI CA November 2020 Exam: COVID-19 Guidelines To Be Followed By Candidates