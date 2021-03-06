CA November 2021 Exams: ICAI Gives Relaxation To Inter Students In Study Period

  • Home
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)) has provided the students with the relaxation in the requirement to undergo eight months study period appearing for the CA 2021 exam in November.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)) has provided the students with the relaxation in the requirement to undergo eight months study period appearing for the CA 2021 exam in November. The relaxation in the study period has been given to those students who had opted out of the November 2020 exam and opted for the January 2021 exam after passing January 2021 Foundation exams.

“Students who had opted-out from November 2020 Examinations and opted for January 2021 Foundation Examinations may please note that the Institute as a one-time measure, has given relaxation in the requirement to undergo 8 months study period to 7 months study period to appear in November, 2021 Intermediate Examination after passing January, 2021 Foundation Examinations,” an official statement on the ICAI website read.

It further added: “In other words students who pass January 2021 Foundation examination may register themselves for the Intermediate course by 1st April 2021 so as to appear in the November 2021 Intermediate examination.”

The institute has also released the CA May 2021 exam dates for the Foundation course. The CA foundation examination will be held on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. The date sheet is available on the official website of ICAI, icai.org.

