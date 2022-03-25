  • Home
CA May-June Exams 2022: ICAI To Reopen Foundation, Final, Intermediate Application Window Tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for the CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June exams tomorrow, March 26. The application window will remain open till March 30.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 10:58 pm IST

CA May-June Exams 2022: ICAI To Reopen Foundation, Final, Intermediate Application Window Tomorrow
ICAI CA application window for May/June 2022 exams will reopen tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for the CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June exams tomorrow, March 26. The application window will remain open till March 30. Candidates of Post Qualification Course -- International Taxation - Assessment will also be allowed to apply online during this period. However, ICAI CA applicants will be required to pay a late fee.



“In the overall interest, welfare and well-being of the students and to mitigate the anxiety and hardships for the students who could not submit their online examination application form for Chartered Accountants Examinations - May / June 2022, as a special case and to provide a one time opportunity, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from March 26,2022 (11 AM) to March 30, 2022 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600/- or US $ 10),” an ICAI statement said.

Announcing the reopening of ICAI CA application window, a CA official in the social media handle said: “Due to hardship to students who could not fill their exam form now one time opportunity given by ICAI for reporting exam window from 26th March to 30th March .., now hurry up and save your six month.”

Also students seeking change of examination city, or group and medium for the CA May-June exams, the online facility for seeking such change is available at the official website -- icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to modify the CA exam application form is March 30.

