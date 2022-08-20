  • Home
  • CA May 2023 Exam: ICAI Gives Relaxation To Inter Students Registered Provisionally

CA May 2023 Exam: ICAI Gives Relaxation To Inter Students Registered Provisionally

The relaxation has been granted as a one-time measure to overcome hardship being faced by the students who have provisionally registered in the Intermediate Course through the direct entry route on account of non-declaration of result of final year of the graduation.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2022 2:45 pm IST

ICAI CA issues important notice for inter students
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has provided relaxation to the CA Intermediate level candidates who have registered provisionally till July 31, 2022 through direct entry route to appear in the May 2023 inter exams. The relaxation has been granted as a one-time measure to overcome hardship being faced by the students who have provisionally registered in the Intermediate Course through the direct entry route on account of non-declaration of result of final year of the graduation.

Students who have been provisionally registered for Intermediate through Direct Entry route till July 31, 2022 will be required to submit satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination with the minimum marks as provided in sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 28F before filling the examination form of May 2023 Intermediate course, an ICAI statement said.

Such students, the statement added, are required to start their practical training on or before October 1, 2022 after completing ICITSS and then appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination.

CA Intermediate Exam
