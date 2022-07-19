CA Intermediate Result For May 2022 Exam Likely On July 21: ICAI

  • Home
ICAI CA Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the CA inter exams in May 2022 will be able to check and access their results on the official website of the institute -- icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Inter result date announced
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Intermediate result on July 21. Candidates who appeared for the CA inter exams in May 2022 will be able to check and access their results on the official website of the institute -- icai.nic.in.

To access and download ICAI CA Intermediate result, candidates will have to login at the official websites -- icai.nic.in with their registration numbers or PIN numbers along with roll numbers.

An ICAI statement issued in this regard said: “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number,” it added.

How To Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result

  1. Go to icai.nic.in
  2. Click on the result link mentioned on the homepage
  3. Login with the credentials
  4. Submit and download scorecards

The ICAI has already declared the CA Final result 2022 for May Session on July 15. Along with the CA Final result 2022 the ICAI has also announced the list of the CA Final toppers and their pass percentage for both groups 1 and 2. In CA Final May 2022 result. Anil Shah from Mumbai has topped the exam with AIR-1.

