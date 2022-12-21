CA Intermediate, Final Result Expected Between January 10 And 15: ICAI Official

ICAI CA final, inter result expected date announced

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result for the 2022 exams between January 10 and January 15. ICAI CA inter exams were held between November 2 and November 17, while the CA final exam was held on November 1. The icai.org website will host the ICAI CA final and ICAI CA inter results when announced.

“As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final,” the ICAI official said on Twitter.

To access and download ICAI CA Intermediate and final result, candidates will have to login at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers.

How To Check ICAI CA Inter, Final Result