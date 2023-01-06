CA Intermediate, Final Result 2022 Likely On January 10: ICAI

CA Intermediate, Final result 2022 expected on January 10

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA intermediate and CA final result 2022 for November session exams on January 10. The ICAI CA Inter, Final result date has been announced by the Institute on the official Twitter handle and the website. Candidates who have appeared in the CA intermediate and CA final November session exam can check their results through the official website-- icai.org.

The candidates need to log in with their roll number in order to check and download the ICAI CA Inter, Final November score card 2022. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the January 10, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," ICAI said.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2022: How To Check