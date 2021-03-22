CA Intermediate Exam Application Window Opens; Apply by March 31

Candidates can apply for CA Intermediate exam

The candidates who have qualified the Chartered Accountant Foundation exam as part of the January session will have to apply for the Intermediate stage. The last date to apply for the Intermediate stage is March 31. They can enroll themselves at the Self Service Portal (SSP) to appear for the examinations.

Mr Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM, ICAI informed about the same as he said that the candidates have only 10 days to register for the next exam.

CA foundation students who passed today have only 10 days to register CA inter to be eligible for Nov 21 Exams .enrol from today itself on SSP portal. Thanks to SSP team & MSS @CaDayaniwas for prompt action.#cafoundation — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 21, 2021

ICAI had earlier declared the results for CA Final and Foundation exams. The candidates had to login to the ICAI portal using their username and password to access the results.

ICAI had also sent the results on the registered phone numbers and email addresses.

It has also released the results for CA Final exams along with the All India merit list. The results have been released at official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.