ICAI CA Admit Card For May 2022 Inter, Final Exam Released At Icai.org

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA admit cards for the inter and final exams at icai.org.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 1, 2022 12:40 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA 2022 admit cards for intermediate and final exams. Candidates can download the CA inter and CA final admit cards from the official ICAI website -- icai.org. To download the ICAI CA admit cards, candidates have to use their ICAI CA inter or ICAI CA final exam registration numbers and other required login credentials.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

“Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Intermediate and Final examination with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on icaiexam.icai.org,” an ICAI statement read.

It further added: “No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.”

CA 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI -- icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Insert the login credentials in the specified places

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CA 2022 admit cards

On downloading of CA admit card 2022, ICAI has asked the candidates to verify their names, registration numbers, photographs, signatures, centres, medium, group etc. In case of any discrepancy, ICAI has provided the candidates with phone numbers and email-ids. These are --

0120-3054851, 3054852, 3054853, 3054835, 4953751, 4953752, 4953753, 4953754. For grievances against the ICAI CA intermediate (IPC)E/ATE/Units, candidates can contact intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in and for Final exam at final_examhelpline@icai.in.

ICAI CA May 2022 Exam Admit Card: Official Notification

