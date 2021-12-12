CA Foundation Exams Start Tomorrow; ICAI Guidelines, Checklist For Students

ICAI CA Foundation exams starting tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the CA Foundation Course exams from tomorrow, December 13. While Paper 1 and Paper 2 of CA Foundation exams will be held for a duration of three hours between 2 pm and 5 pm, the CA Foundation Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be of two hours. CA Foundation exams will be held on December 13, December 15, December 17 and December 19. Applicants can access the CA Foundation admit cards from the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates must carry their ICAI CA Foundation admit cards on the exam days. If the appearing candidate is a minor, ICAI says, he/she will have to carry an undertaking signed by parents or guardian. Applicants will be allowed to enter the exam center from 1 pm and to maintain Covid protocols including social distance students who complete their exam by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the exam center.

Steps To Download CA Exam Admit Card 2021

Go to icaiexam.icai.org Click on the login window Enter login ID (registration number) and password Submit and download the CA Foundation admit card

How To Fill ICAI CA Foundation OMR Sheets?

Use only H.B pencil to darken the appropriate circles

Write and darken the correct question booklet code as printed on the question booklet. The darkened circle will be taken as final for evaluation

Candidates will be required to darken the complete circle

If students want to change the answer, they can erase the already darkened circle completely and make a fresh mark

Rough work or stray marks must not be done on the OMR sheet

ICAI CA Foundation Exams: Items To Carry