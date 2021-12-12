  • Home
  • Education
  • CA Foundation Exams Start Tomorrow; ICAI Guidelines, Checklist For Students

CA Foundation Exams Start Tomorrow; ICAI Guidelines, Checklist For Students

ICAI CA Foundation Exams: While Paper 1 and Paper 2 of CA Foundation exams will be held for a duration of three hours between 2 pm and 5 pm, the CA Foundation Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be of two hours.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 12, 2021 9:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CA December 2021 Exams: ICAI Releases Guidelines On Exam Centres, Students
ICMAI CMA Foundation Result For June Exam Announced, Direct Link
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps To Download
“No Errors,” CBSE Says Amid Uproar Over Class 10 English Paper
CA Foundation Exams Start Tomorrow; ICAI Guidelines, Checklist For Students
ICAI CA Foundation exams starting tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the CA Foundation Course exams from tomorrow, December 13. While Paper 1 and Paper 2 of CA Foundation exams will be held for a duration of three hours between 2 pm and 5 pm, the CA Foundation Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be of two hours. CA Foundation exams will be held on December 13, December 15, December 17 and December 19. Applicants can access the CA Foundation admit cards from the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates must carry their ICAI CA Foundation admit cards on the exam days. If the appearing candidate is a minor, ICAI says, he/she will have to carry an undertaking signed by parents or guardian. Applicants will be allowed to enter the exam center from 1 pm and to maintain Covid protocols including social distance students who complete their exam by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the exam center.

Steps To Download CA Exam Admit Card 2021

  1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org
  2. Click on the login window
  3. Enter login ID (registration number) and password
  4. Submit and download the CA Foundation admit card

How To Fill ICAI CA Foundation OMR Sheets?

  • Use only H.B pencil to darken the appropriate circles
  • Write and darken the correct question booklet code as printed on the question booklet. The darkened circle will be taken as final for evaluation
  • Candidates will be required to darken the complete circle
  • If students want to change the answer, they can erase the already darkened circle completely and make a fresh mark
  • Rough work or stray marks must not be done on the OMR sheet

ICAI CA Foundation Exams: Items To Carry

  • CA Foundation admit card
  • Identity Card
  • H.B pencil to darken circles
  • Eraser
  • Sanitiser
  • Face Mask
  • Water Bottle
  • Undertaking, if the candidate is a minor
Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA exam centre ICAI CA admit card CA Foundation Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest At 67th Convocation Of IIT Kharagpur
Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest At 67th Convocation Of IIT Kharagpur
CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
Five Drone Schools To Be Set Up In Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Five Drone Schools To Be Set Up In Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Important Details
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Important Details
ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps To Download
ICSI CS December 2021 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................