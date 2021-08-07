CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session

ICAI extends CA Foundation application deadline for December exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the application deadline for the December 2021 Foundation exam. Candidates will now be allowed to register for the ICAI CA December foundation exam till August 16. However, these students will be required to send their Class 12 examination mark sheets to the Additional Secretary, Examination Department of the institute by September 10. Candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org.

“Candidate may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 16th August 2021 and appear in December 2021 Foundation examination,” an ICAI statement read.

“Such Students are required to send their Class XII examination mark sheets to Additional Secretary, Examination Department (ICAI) latest by 10th September 2021,” it added.

ICAI this year has allowed the students appearing in Class 12 board exams to apply and take the CA Foundation exams.

Steps To Apply For CA Foundation December Exams

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icai.org

Step 2: Login to the CA portal using username

Step 3: Fill application form and pay online fee

Step 4: Save and download the form for further use