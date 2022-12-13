CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; ICAI Admit Card Guidelines, Key Points

ICAI CA foundation exam starts tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start conducting the CA Foundation December 2022 exams tomorrow, December 14. As per the CA Foundation December 2022 schedule, the computer-based ICAI Foundation exams will be held in batches for the four papers. The ICAI CA exam will be held till December 20.

Admit cards for ICAI CA Foundation exams have been released at icai.org. To download the ICAI CA 2022 Foundation admit cards, candidates have to use their registration numbers and dates of birth.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Paper Pattern

Paper Date Timings Type of questions Paper 1 - Principles and Practice of Accounting December 14, 2022, Wednesday 2 pm to 5 pm Subjective type Paper 2 - Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting December 16, 2022, Friday 2 pm to 5 pm Subjective type Paper 3 - Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics December 18, 2022, Sunday 2 pm to 4 pm Objective type Paper 4 - Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge December 20, 2022, Tuesday 2 pm to 4 pm Objective type

According to the CA Foundation exam pattern, there will be no negative marking in the subjective papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2, while 0.25 marks will be cut as a negative marking in objective type Paper 3 and Paper 4.

ICAI CA 2022 Exam Day Guidelines