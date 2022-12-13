CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; ICAI Admit Card Guidelines, Key Points
ICAI Foundation: The ICAI CA exam for the December 2022 session which is starting tomorrow, December 14 will be held till December 20, 2022.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start conducting the CA Foundation December 2022 exams tomorrow, December 14. As per the CA Foundation December 2022 schedule, the computer-based ICAI Foundation exams will be held in batches for the four papers. The ICAI CA exam will be held till December 20.
Admit cards for ICAI CA Foundation exams have been released at icai.org. To download the ICAI CA 2022 Foundation admit cards, candidates have to use their registration numbers and dates of birth.
ICAI CA Foundation Exam Paper Pattern
Paper
Date
Timings
Type of questions
Paper 1 - Principles and Practice of Accounting
December 14, 2022, Wednesday
2 pm to 5 pm
Subjective type
Paper 2 - Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting
December 16, 2022, Friday
2 pm to 5 pm
Subjective type
Paper 3 - Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics
December 18, 2022, Sunday
2 pm to 4 pm
Objective type
Paper 4 - Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge
December 20, 2022, Tuesday
2 pm to 4 pm
Objective type
According to the CA Foundation exam pattern, there will be no negative marking in the subjective papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2, while 0.25 marks will be cut as a negative marking in objective type Paper 3 and Paper 4.
ICAI CA 2022 Exam Day Guidelines
- Students have to take along with them the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 admit cards
- Candidates are advised to reach their ICAI CA 2022 exam centres before the scheduled reporting time
- Along with the ICAI CA admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the ICAI CA exam centres