  • Home
  • Education
  • CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; ICAI Admit Card Guidelines, Key Points

CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; ICAI Admit Card Guidelines, Key Points

ICAI Foundation: The ICAI CA exam for the December 2022 session which is starting tomorrow, December 14 will be held till December 20, 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 13, 2022 12:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Foundation Exam December 2022: Mock Test From Tomorrow; Apply At Icai.org
ICAI CA December 2022 Foundation Exam Mock Test From November 28; Registration Underway
ICAI To Close CA Foundation Exam 2022 Application Window Today
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Live: CA June Result Available At Icai.nic.in; Direct Link, Websites
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Passing Criteria, Qualifying Marks Explained
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 Postponed In Assam's Silchar Amid Floods
CA Foundation December 2022 Exam Starts Tomorrow; ICAI Admit Card Guidelines, Key Points
ICAI CA foundation exam starts tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will start conducting the CA Foundation December 2022 exams tomorrow, December 14. As per the CA Foundation December 2022 schedule, the computer-based ICAI Foundation exams will be held in batches for the four papers. The ICAI CA exam will be held till December 20.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

Admit cards for ICAI CA Foundation exams have been released at icai.org. To download the ICAI CA 2022 Foundation admit cards, candidates have to use their registration numbers and dates of birth.

ICAI CA Foundation Exam Paper Pattern

Paper

Date

Timings

Type of questions

Paper 1 - Principles and Practice of Accounting

December 14, 2022, Wednesday

2 pm to 5 pm

Subjective type

Paper 2 - Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting

December 16, 2022, Friday

2 pm to 5 pm

Subjective type

Paper 3 - Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics

December 18, 2022, Sunday

2 pm to 4 pm

Objective type

Paper 4 - Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge

December 20, 2022, Tuesday

2 pm to 4 pm

Objective type

According to the CA Foundation exam pattern, there will be no negative marking in the subjective papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2, while 0.25 marks will be cut as a negative marking in objective type Paper 3 and Paper 4.

ICAI CA 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Students have to take along with them the ICAI CA Foundation exam 2022 admit cards
  2. Candidates are advised to reach their ICAI CA 2022 exam centres before the scheduled reporting time
  3. Along with the ICAI CA admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the ICAI CA exam centres
Click here for more Education News
CA Foundation Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 2 Registration Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 2 Registration Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea By Aspirant With Learning Disability Seeking Admission In MBBS Course
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea By Aspirant With Learning Disability Seeking Admission In MBBS Course
AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today
Ekaagra To Hold 'Statistics For Non Statisticians' Programme On January 6; Registration Begins
Ekaagra To Hold 'Statistics For Non Statisticians' Programme On January 6; Registration Begins
All India Bar Examination 17 Registration Starts Today At Allindiabarexamination.com
All India Bar Examination 17 Registration Starts Today At Allindiabarexamination.com
.......................... Advertisement ..........................