CA Final, Intermediate Result 2022 November Session Out; Direct Link

CA Final, Inter Nov 2022 result declared

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Final, Intermediate result 2022 for November session has been declared today, January 10, 2023. The official website-- icai.nic.in is hosting the CA Final and CA Intermediate result 2022. Aspirants can download the CA Final, Inter examination result by logging in through their roll number and registration number.

A total of 1,00,265 candidates took CA Inter Group 1 exam of which 21,244 candidates passed the exam. While 79,292 candidates appeared in Group 2 exam of which 19,380 candidates passed the exam. About 37, 428 candidates appeared for both groups of which 4,759 candidates passed the exam. The pass percentage recorded for CA Intermediate Group 1 result is 21.19 per cent and 24.44 per cent for Group 2.

In CA Final November 2022 exam, as many as 65,291 candidates appeared for Gorup 1 exam of which 13,969 candidates passed the exam. The pass percentage recorded in group 1 is 21.39 per cent. As of the results for Group 2, 64,775 candidates took the exam and 12,053 made it through. Among the pass rate, 18.61 per cent of total students were successful.

Direct Link: ICAI CA Final, Inter November Result 2022

Candidates who have scored 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in the aggregate exam will stand qualified in the CA Final, Intermediate November 2022 exams. While CA Final exams were held from November 1 to November 16, the CA Intermediate exams were held from November 2 to November 17, 2022.