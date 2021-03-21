  • Home
CA Final, Foundation Results For January Session Likely To Be Declared Today

CA Final, Foundation exams: The results for the Chartered Accountant final and foundation courses for the January session are likely to be announced by 10 pm today or by 10 am tomorrow.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 21, 2021 7:59 pm IST

CA Final, Foundation results may be declared soon
New Delhi:

The results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final and Foundation courses for the January session are likely to be announced by 10 pm today or by 10 am tomorrow. The results will be announced on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) that is www.icai.org. The students will have to login to the ICAI portal to access their CA result cards.

ICAI CCM Ajay Khandelwal said that the CA Final and Foundation results for the January session are likely to be declared either today by 10 pm or tomorrow by 10 am.

The candidates can check the CA results at the other official websites such as icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. They CA candidates will also be provided the results for the CA Foundation and CA finals exams on their registered email id.

This option would only be available on request. The ICAI CA Final January results will be announced for both old and new courses. In case of any grievances related to the result, the CA candidates can contact the helpdesk at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in and final_examhelpline@icai.in.

Earlier University Grants Commission (UGC) said that Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification of ICAI will now be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees.

Click here for more Education News
