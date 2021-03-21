CA Final, Foundation results may be declared soon

The results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final and Foundation courses for the January session are likely to be announced by 10 pm today or by 10 am tomorrow. The results will be announced on the official website of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) that is www.icai.org. The students will have to login to the ICAI portal to access their CA result cards.

ICAI CCM Ajay Khandelwal said that the CA Final and Foundation results for the January session are likely to be declared either today by 10 pm or tomorrow by 10 am.

Best of luck to all CA Final and Foundation students , result should be declared today by 10 pm or tmro 10 am on the website . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 21, 2021

The candidates can check the CA results at the other official websites such as icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. They CA candidates will also be provided the results for the CA Foundation and CA finals exams on their registered email id.

This option would only be available on request. The ICAI CA Final January results will be announced for both old and new courses. In case of any grievances related to the result, the CA candidates can contact the helpdesk at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in and final_examhelpline@icai.in.

Earlier University Grants Commission (UGC) said that Chartered Accountancy (CA) qualification of ICAI will now be treated as equivalent to postgraduate degrees.