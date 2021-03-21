CA Final, Foundation results declared

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for CA Final, CA Foundation papers for the January session on the official website icai.org.in. They will have to login ICAI portal using their username and password to access their CA results. Those who had already placed a request to receive their results on registered mobile number would get a message from ICAI giving out CA score card.

The CA Final and Foundation results have been announced for both old and new courses. The ICAI has also released the CA Final merit list for January session.

Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in January 2021 declared.

Same can be checked at the following websiteshttps://t.co/344CfPdhymhttps://t.co/sxQNhLv0uqhttps://t.co/HS8oDSRLZn — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 21, 2021

The candidates can check the CA results at the other official websites such as icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. They CA candidates will also be provided the results for the CA Foundation and CA finals exams on their registered email id.

The ICAI CA Final January results have been announced for both old and new courses. The CA Final and Foundation exams were conducted on January 21 , 22, 24, 27 and 29. The timings for the examination was from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In case of any grievances related to the result, the CA candidates can contact the helpdesk at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in and final_examhelpline@icai.in.