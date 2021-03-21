CA Final, Foundation Results Out; Here Is Direct Link

ICAI CA Foundation, Final results declared

The CA Final and Foundation results have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the January session. The results can be checked at the official website icai.org.in. The will have to login using details such as username and password to access their results at the ICAI portal.

The candidates for the CA Final exams have also received a merit list which depicts the names of the top 50 All India Rank holders.

Steps To Check CA Final and Foundation results

Step 1 Visit the official website of ICAI - caresults.icai.org

Step 2 Login using your roll number and pin number or registration number

Step 3 The CA Final or Intermediate result for January 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4 Save and download the scorecard for future reference

The CA Final and Foundation candidates can access their results for the January session on their registered mobile numbers and email id as well. They had to get their details registered with the ICAI in advance.

The CA examinations were conducted on January 21, 22, 24, 27 and 29 from 2 pm to 5 pm.