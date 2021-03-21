CA Foundation, Final results expected to be announced soon

The Chartered Accountant (CA) candidates who appeared for the Final and Foundation exams conducted in the January session by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be able to access their results on the official website icai.org.in. They will have to login ICAI portal using their username and password to access their CA results. Those who had already placed a request to receive their results on registered mobile number would get a message from ICAI giving out CA score card.

Dheeraj Khandelwal, CCM, ICAI informed that the CA Final and Foundation results will be declared either by today or tomorrow.

"Best of luck to all CA Final and Foundation students , result should be declared today by 10 pm or tommorow 10 am on the website", Mr Khandelwal said.

Steps to Check CA Foundation, Final Results (January)





Step 1 Visit the official website of ICAI - caresults.icai.org

Step 2 Login using your roll number and pin number or registration number

Step 3 The CA Final or Intermediate result for January 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4 Save and download the scorecard for future reference

ICAI CA Result 2021; Steps To Check On Mobile Phone, Email ID

As per the notification by ICAI, those candidates who want their CA Final or Intermediate results on their email addresses can register their requests at the official website - icaiexam.icai.org. They had to get their personal email id or phone numbers registered in advance.

ICAI CA merit list

ICAI may also release the merit list for the January 2021 session. The ICAI CA merit list contains the names of the top 50 rank holders for the course.