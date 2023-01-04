CA Final Result Before January 14, Confirms ICAI Official

CA final result 2022 before January 14

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Final result before January 14, 2023, confirms an official of the institute. The ICAI held the CA final exam on November 1, 2022. Candidates will have to login at the official websites -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to download and access ICAI CA final result.

Latest: How to Prepare for CA Final- Tips from Toppers. Check now

Also See: Boost your Career with Online Courses & Degrees from renowned Universities. Explore

Earlier the ICAI official said that the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result for the 2022 exams are expected to be announced between January 10 and January 15. ICAI CA inter exams were held between November 2 and November 17.

Announcing that the convocation of the newly qualified CAs will be held on January 24, ICAI official in his social media handle said: “CA final result before 14 jan and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on 24th Jan.”

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How To Download