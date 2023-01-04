  • Home
  • Education
  • CA Final Result Before January 14, Confirms ICAI Official

CA Final Result Before January 14, Confirms ICAI Official

CA Final Result 2022: Candidates will have to login at the official website with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to download and access ICAI CA final result.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 4, 2023 6:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CA Intermediate, Final Result Expected Between January 10 And 15: ICAI Official
ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Out: Topper's List; Pass Percentage For May Session
FMGE December 2022: Application Image Correction Window Open; Make Changes Till January 8
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Super Speciality Round 2 Final Result Out
UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Updates On Class 10, 12 Timetable; Model Paper
Bihar Board Issues BSEB 12th Practical Exam 2023 Admit Card For Students Who Did Not Pay Registration Fee
CA Final Result Before January 14, Confirms ICAI Official
CA final result 2022 before January 14
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Final result before January 14, 2023, confirms an official of the institute. The ICAI held the CA final exam on November 1, 2022. Candidates will have to login at the official websites -- icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers to download and access ICAI CA final result.

Latest: How to Prepare for CA Final- Tips from Toppers. Check now
Also See: Boost your Career with Online Courses & Degrees from renowned Universities. Explore

Earlier the ICAI official said that the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result for the 2022 exams are expected to be announced between January 10 and January 15. ICAI CA inter exams were held between November 2 and November 17.

Announcing that the convocation of the newly qualified CAs will be held on January 24, ICAI official in his social media handle said: “CA final result before 14 jan and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on 24th Jan.”

ICAI CA Final Result 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit the icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in
  2. Go to the CA final result link on the homepage
  3. Login with the credentials including roll numbers, registration numbers, pin numbers
  4. Submit and download CA result 2022 final scorecards
Click here for more Education News
CA Final Result ICAI results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Seattle University Announces Scholarship For Indian Students In LLM Programme
Seattle University Announces Scholarship For Indian Students In LLM Programme
Jharkhand Shuts Primary Schools Amid Cold Till January 8
Jharkhand Shuts Primary Schools Amid Cold Till January 8
IIT Mandi Hosts Himachal Pradesh 30th Children’s Science Congress
IIT Mandi Hosts Himachal Pradesh 30th Children’s Science Congress
No School, College Closure Amid Covid; PIB Refutes Claims Of Lockdown In Country
No School, College Closure Amid Covid; PIB Refutes Claims Of Lockdown In Country
FMGE December 2022: Application Image Correction Window Open; Make Changes Till January 8
FMGE December 2022: Application Image Correction Window Open; Make Changes Till January 8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................