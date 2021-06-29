CA Exams: ICAI Students Want “Unconditional” Opt-Out Option, Supreme Court To Pass Order Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock “Nobody wants cancellation. Postponement because not vaccinated and no services. If not, unconditional opt-out before November,” said a student (representational)

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday said the ICAI can hold the CA exams in July but should consider providing an opt-out option to students affected by Covid. The top court will pass an order on the matter tomorrow, June 30.

The suggestions made by the Supreme Court will be implemented, the ICAI said.

Students, meanwhile, said on social media that they want an “unconditional” provision to opt out from the upcoming CA exams. The institute had earlier said the facility will be given only to Covid positive students, or students who have Covid positive family members, if they can submit proof.

We got nothing from sc no unconditional opt out, no alt attempt, no extension what a joke. So many issues were not even presented properly, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Wunduiik, said after the hearing.

“Nobody wants cancellation. Postponement because not vaccinated and no services. If not, unconditional opt-out before November,” Abhimanyu said earlier today.

CA students deserve “extension of old course attempt'', “unconditional opt out option”, “additional exam” before november and time for vaccination, according to Kshitija kulkarni.

“What's the use even if an unconditional opt-out is given if no additional attempt is going to be there before November exams?” asked another.

The Institute on Monday told the top court that is the most conducive time to hold CA exams as the COVID-19 spread is now at a substantially low level.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose is hearing a batch of pleas seeking different reliefs including an opt-out option for the candidates, postponement of the exam, and increase in the number of centres this year.