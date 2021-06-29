  • Home
  • Education
  • CA Exams: ICAI Students Want “Unconditional” Opt-Out Option, Supreme Court To Pass Order Tomorrow

CA Exams: ICAI Students Want “Unconditional” Opt-Out Option, Supreme Court To Pass Order Tomorrow

Students, meanwhile, said on social media that they want an “unconditional” provision to opt out from the upcoming CA exams. The institute had earlier said the facility will be given only to Covid positive students, or students who have Covid positive family members, if they can submit proof.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 5:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Allows CA Exams, Asks To Consider 'Opt Out Option'
ICAI CA Exam: Supreme Court’s Decision On Postponement, Extra Chance Today
Most Conducive Time To Hold CA Exams: ICAI Tells Supreme Court
CA Exams Cannot Be “Postponed Or Deferred”: ICAI To Supreme Court
ICAI CA Exams: Supreme Court Adjourns Exam Postponement Case Till Tomorrow
ICAI CA Exam 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Tomorrow Seeking Postponement, More Exam Centres
CA Exams: ICAI Students Want “Unconditional” Opt-Out Option, Supreme Court To Pass Order Tomorrow
“Nobody wants cancellation. Postponement because not vaccinated and no services. If not, unconditional opt-out before November,” said a student (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday said the ICAI can hold the CA exams in July but should consider providing an opt-out option to students affected by Covid. The top court will pass an order on the matter tomorrow, June 30.

Recommended: Download Free Important E-Books Releated to ICAI Exam Preparation. Click Here

The suggestions made by the Supreme Court will be implemented, the ICAI said.

Students, meanwhile, said on social media that they want an “unconditional” provision to opt out from the upcoming CA exams. The institute had earlier said the facility will be given only to Covid positive students, or students who have Covid positive family members, if they can submit proof.

We got nothing from sc no unconditional opt out, no alt attempt, no extension what a joke. So many issues were not even presented properly, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Wunduiik, said after the hearing.

“Nobody wants cancellation. Postponement because not vaccinated and no services. If not, unconditional opt-out before November,” Abhimanyu said earlier today.

CA students deserve “extension of old course attempt'', “unconditional opt out option”, “additional exam” before november and time for vaccination, according to Kshitija kulkarni.

“What's the use even if an unconditional opt-out is given if no additional attempt is going to be there before November exams?” asked another.

The Institute on Monday told the top court that is the most conducive time to hold CA exams as the COVID-19 spread is now at a substantially low level.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose is hearing a batch of pleas seeking different reliefs including an opt-out option for the candidates, postponement of the exam, and increase in the number of centres this year.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Discharged From AIIMS Today
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Discharged From AIIMS Today
IIM Bangalore Welcomes PhD, NSR Pre-Doc Students
IIM Bangalore Welcomes PhD, NSR Pre-Doc Students
JKBOSE 10th Result Improves By Around 10 Percentage Points This Year
JKBOSE 10th Result Improves By Around 10 Percentage Points This Year
IIM Kozhikode, Coursera Join Hands To Launch Certificate Programmes
IIM Kozhikode, Coursera Join Hands To Launch Certificate Programmes
Telangana DOST 2021: Degree Admission Notification Released, Registration Soon
Telangana DOST 2021: Degree Admission Notification Released, Registration Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................