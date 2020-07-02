CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course

Image credit: Shutterstock ICAI extends registration date for CA foundation course

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the registration date for the CA foundation course from June 30 to August 31 as a one time measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

ICAI, in a notification released on Wednesday, said: “The Council of the ICAI has relaxed the eligibility criteria to register in foundation course due to outbreak of COVID19 as a one-time measure and has extended the last date for registration to the foundation course from June 30 to August 31.”

ICAI, further said that candidates can “provisionally register” in the foundation course “ if he/she has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February and March in a Senior Secondary (Class 12) examination” conducted by any of the recognized examination boards in India.

ICAI said that candidates can appear in the foundation examination in November after passing the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination conducted by an examining body as mentioned above.

Meanwhile, ICAI has told the Supreme Court, on Thursday, that it would require more time to assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams scheduled to be held between July 29 and August 16. The Supreme Court said that it will hear this matter on July 10.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea which challenged the 'opt-out' option provided by the ICAI to candidates which allegedly discriminates among aspirants registering for the May cycle of CA examination.