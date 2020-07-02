  • Home
  • Education
  • CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course

CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course

ICAI has extended the registration date for the CA foundation course from June 30 to August 31.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 1:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Will Assess Feasibility Of Holding CA Exams Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases, ICAI Tells Top Court
Should Be Flexible In Conducting CA Exams, Situation Not Static: Supreme Court
ICAI To File Affidavit On Plea On CA Exams In Supreme Court
ICAI CA Exam: Deadline For 'Opt Out' Option Extended Till June 30
ICAI Provides Students "Opt-Out Option" For July Exam
CA Exam: Facility To Change Test Centre Postponed
CA Exams: ICAI Extends Registration Date For Foundation Course
ICAI extends registration date for CA foundation course
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the registration date for the CA foundation course from June 30 to August 31 as a one time measure due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

ICAI, in a notification released on Wednesday, said: “The Council of the ICAI has relaxed the eligibility criteria to register in foundation course due to outbreak of COVID19 as a one-time measure and has extended the last date for registration to the foundation course from June 30 to August 31.”

ICAI, further said that candidates can “provisionally register” in the foundation course “ if he/she has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February and March in a Senior Secondary (Class 12) examination” conducted by any of the recognized examination boards in India.

ICAI said that candidates can appear in the foundation examination in November after passing the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination conducted by an examining body as mentioned above.

Meanwhile, ICAI has told the Supreme Court, on Thursday, that it would require more time to assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams scheduled to be held between July 29 and August 16. The Supreme Court said that it will hear this matter on July 10.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea which challenged the 'opt-out' option provided by the ICAI to candidates which allegedly discriminates among aspirants registering for the May cycle of CA examination.

Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA exam ICAI Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Hyderabad Researchers Use Machine Learning Algorithms To Study Supply Chain Network Of Biofuels
IIT Hyderabad Researchers Use Machine Learning Algorithms To Study Supply Chain Network Of Biofuels
Will Assess Feasibility Of Holding CA Exams Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases, ICAI Tells Top Court
Will Assess Feasibility Of Holding CA Exams Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases, ICAI Tells Top Court
CBSE Result By July 15: Here’s What You Need To Know
CBSE Result By July 15: Here’s What You Need To Know
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here
UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 Announced; Direct Link Here
NCERT Announces 40-Week Online Diploma Programme For Upper-Primary Science Teachers
NCERT Announces 40-Week Online Diploma Programme For Upper-Primary Science Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................