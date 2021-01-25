CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar

Image credit: Shuttsertock Ahead Of CA January Exam, ICAI Changes Centre In Bihar

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that a venue in Bihar’s Madhubani for the ongoing CA January 2021 exams will be changed with effect from January 27, due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Candidates who are appearing and those candidates who were supposed to appear for January CA exams from Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to sit for the exams at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.

Such candidates will not be required to download new admit cards. ICAI said admit cards that had been issued previously will remain valid and other details will remain unchanged.

For more information on the ICAI CA January exams, candidates can visit the official website, icai.org.

Important Announcement regarding ICAI January / February 2021 Examinations - Change of One Examination Centre for City of Madhubani, Bihar w.e.f. 27th January 2021 onwards.

Detailshttps://t.co/F3xOLiZyuq pic.twitter.com/clUN3rFH98 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) January 25, 2021

ICAI January exams started on January 21 and will end on February 7. The CA foundation exams started on January 21 and continue till January 28. The final course exam would end on February 6.

CA intermediate exams are being held from January 22 to February 7.

ICAI had previously shifted January-February exam venues twice. On January 12, the ICAI had changed an examination centre in Allahabad and another exam centre in Kolkata on January 18.