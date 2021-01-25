  • Home
  • Education
  • CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar

CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar

ICAI CA January Exam 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a change of an exam centre in Bihar, with effect from January 27.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 4:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI CA Cycle 2 Exams From Tomorrow: Last Minute Preparation Tips, Exam Day Guidelines
ICAI CA Exams 2021: Change In Kolkata Examination Centre; Check Details
ICAI CA Exam 2021: Change In Examination Centre For January Paper
ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
ICAI Opens Window To Change Exam City For January-February 2021 CA Exams
ICAI CA 2020 Exam Opt-Out Facility Status Released
CA Exams 2021: ICAI Notifies Change Of Exam Centre In Bihar
Ahead Of CA January Exam, ICAI Changes Centre In Bihar
Image credit: Shuttsertock
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that a venue in Bihar’s Madhubani for the ongoing CA January 2021 exams will be changed with effect from January 27, due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Candidates who are appearing and those candidates who were supposed to appear for January CA exams from Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to sit for the exams at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.

Such candidates will not be required to download new admit cards. ICAI said admit cards that had been issued previously will remain valid and other details will remain unchanged.

For more information on the ICAI CA January exams, candidates can visit the official website, icai.org.

ICAI January exams started on January 21 and will end on February 7. The CA foundation exams started on January 21 and continue till January 28. The final course exam would end on February 6.

CA intermediate exams are being held from January 22 to February 7.

ICAI had previously shifted January-February exam venues twice. On January 12, the ICAI had changed an examination centre in Allahabad and another exam centre in Kolkata on January 18.

Click here for more Education News
Education News ICAI CA exam centre ICAI Time Table
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Mathematics To Study
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Mathematics To Study
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’, Ask Students As They Wait For Classes 10, 12 Datesheet
‘How Soon Is CBSE’s Soon’, Ask Students As They Wait For Classes 10, 12 Datesheet
DRDO Offers Short-Term Online Courses In Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security
DRDO Offers Short-Term Online Courses In Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security
NIFT 2021: Application Correction Window Opens At Nift.ac.in
NIFT 2021: Application Correction Window Opens At Nift.ac.in
Karnataka PG AYUSH Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow
Karnataka PG AYUSH Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................