A Chartered Accountancy (CA) aspirant has moved the Supreme Court of India seeking various directions to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) regarding the December 2021 cycle of CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams.

The petitioner has requested alternative arrangements in isolation rooms for Covid symptomatic students to appear in the exam.

The petitioner, Sanjeev K Arora, has also requested not to make RT PCR reports mandatory for Covid symptomatic students, and instead consider medical certificates sufficient for opting out of the December cycle and taking the test in the next cycle of CA exam.

"Insistence on an RTPCR report (within 72 hours) for the examination scheduled to be held from 05.12.2021 to 19.12.2021, is impracticable and unfeasible for the students preparing to write the exams as the examination cycle lasts for 15 days and not a single day stint and it is impracticable to get the RTPCR report after every 2nd exam," the plea said.

The Supreme Court in a previous hearing directed the ICAI to modify the rules to provide the opt-out facility to students.

Covid-affected candidates can opt out from the May/July 2021 cycle of ICAI exam, the top court had said, adding that they do not need to produce an RT PCR report if they can submit a medical certificate.

The exams are scheduled for December 5 to 20. The institute had earlier this month released admit cards for the exam.