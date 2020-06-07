CA Exam: Facility To Change Test Centre Postponed

  • Home
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed re-opening the CA exam application forms through which it will allow the students to change their exam center.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 7, 2020 5:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed re-opening the CA exam application forms through which it will allow the students to change their exam center. On May 29, it had said that considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country it will allow students to change their test centres so that they can appear for the exam conveniently. Students have to change their test centre on their application forms. The correction process was scheduled to begin today.

However, today it has said that the facility to change the test centre will begin after fresh guidelines are issued regarding the COVID-19 lockdown.

“As the lockdown position will become clear in the next couple of days, it has been decided that this window be opened after the fresh guidelines are received so that the students can makeup their mind and apply for the centre change accordingly,” it has notified.

ICAI has postponed CA exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exams which were supposed to be held in May will now be held from July 29 to August 16.

“There will be no change accepted in the already applied group / medium, either in exam form or thru previous correction window/s, for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of July 2020,” ICAI has said.

