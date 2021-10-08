CA December Exam 2021: ICAI To Reopen Registration On October 11

  • Home
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will re-open the online filling up of examination application form for ICAI CA December examination 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 11:49 am IST

CA December Exam 2021: ICAI will re-open registration on October 11
New Delhi:

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will re-open the online filling up of examination application form for ICAI CA December examination 2021. As per the official notice, the registration link will be activated on October 11 for all courses. Candidates who wish to appear for the CA examination in December, must apply online through the official website of ICAI— icai.org.

The ICAI CA examination will begin on December 5 and will continue till December 20, 2021. The admit card will be released by ICAI in due course of time and its notification shall be released soon.

“Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students, to mitigate their hardship, it has been decided to re-open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants December, 2021 exams,” read the official notice.

Late fees of Rs 600 or US $10 will be applicable.

The link will be re-activated for Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Foundation, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO), Part I examination for two days – from October 11 to October 12, 2021.

This is the last opportunity to apply for the ICAI CA December 2021 examination.

