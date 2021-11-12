  • Home
  • Education
  • CA December 2021 Exams: ICAI Releases Guidelines On Exam Centres, Students

CA December 2021 Exams: ICAI Releases Guidelines On Exam Centres, Students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam guidelines for the ICAI CA December examination.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 12, 2021 5:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICMAI CMA Foundation Result For June Exam Announced, Direct Link
CA Foundation Exam: ICAI Extends Registration Deadline For December 2021 Session
CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check ICSI Guidelines On Admit Card, Reporting Time
AP EAPCET 2021 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Know Where, How To Check
#Cbseterm1online: Students React Online To CBSE Board Exam In Offline Mode
"Sorry, But No": Supreme Court Refuses NEET Re-Exam For 2 Students
CA December 2021 Exams: ICAI Releases Guidelines On Exam Centres, Students
ICAI CA December exam guidelines
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam guidelines for the ICAI CA December examination. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has increased the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam centers and will be conducting exams in 192 additional districts of the country. ICAI has started the application process for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams and students can apply for the December session examination on icai.org. CA December 2021 exam will start from December 5 and exams will continue till December 20.

In a notice, ICAI has shared guidelines for examination centres, centre superintendents and observers and for the candidates.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry their ICAI CA exam admit card and if the appearing candidate is minor, they have to carry an undertaking signed by parents or guardian. Students will be allowed to enter the exam center from 1 pm onwards and to maintain social distance students who complete their exam by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the exam center.

ICAI CA Exam 2021 Guidelines:

To avoid overcrowding, candidates will be allowed entry to the exam center according to the reporting time mentioned on their ICAI CA admit card.

The candidates should bring their personal water bottles, they can also carry a small transparent bottle of hand sanitiser to be used during the examination.

All the staff on examination duty must wear gloves and masks during the examination exercise.

The examination centres shall keep face masks for the candidate(s) who report to require a face mask or in case of malfunctioning of mask during appearance for examinations. Hand sanitiser should be at the entry and inside the examination center.

The examination rooms, common areas and washroom at the exam centre must be well sanitised and properly cleaned up to ensure hygiene.

All examination staff shall carry “No Risk status” in Aarogya Setu App installed in their mobile

Click here for more Education News
ICAI CA exam centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check ICSI Guidelines On Admit Card, Reporting Time
CSEET Exam Tomorrow; Check ICSI Guidelines On Admit Card, Reporting Time
AP EAPCET 2021 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Know Where, How To Check
AP EAPCET 2021 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Know Where, How To Check
#Cbseterm1online: Students React Online To CBSE Board Exam In Offline Mode
#Cbseterm1online: Students React Online To CBSE Board Exam In Offline Mode
IIT Kanpur Develops Self-Sustained Mechanism To Monitor Ganga River
IIT Kanpur Develops Self-Sustained Mechanism To Monitor Ganga River
IIT Delhi To Hold 52nd Convocation Tomorrow
IIT Delhi To Hold 52nd Convocation Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................