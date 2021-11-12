CA December 2021 Exams: ICAI Releases Guidelines On Exam Centres, Students

ICAI CA December exam guidelines

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam guidelines for the ICAI CA December examination. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAI has increased the Chartered Accountants (CA) exam centers and will be conducting exams in 192 additional districts of the country. ICAI has started the application process for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams and students can apply for the December session examination on icai.org. CA December 2021 exam will start from December 5 and exams will continue till December 20.

In a notice, ICAI has shared guidelines for examination centres, centre superintendents and observers and for the candidates.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry their ICAI CA exam admit card and if the appearing candidate is minor, they have to carry an undertaking signed by parents or guardian. Students will be allowed to enter the exam center from 1 pm onwards and to maintain social distance students who complete their exam by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the exam center.

ICAI CA Exam 2021 Guidelines:

To avoid overcrowding, candidates will be allowed entry to the exam center according to the reporting time mentioned on their ICAI CA admit card.

The candidates should bring their personal water bottles, they can also carry a small transparent bottle of hand sanitiser to be used during the examination.

All the staff on examination duty must wear gloves and masks during the examination exercise.

The examination centres shall keep face masks for the candidate(s) who report to require a face mask or in case of malfunctioning of mask during appearance for examinations. Hand sanitiser should be at the entry and inside the examination center.

The examination rooms, common areas and washroom at the exam centre must be well sanitised and properly cleaned up to ensure hygiene.

All examination staff shall carry “No Risk status” in Aarogya Setu App installed in their mobile