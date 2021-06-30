CA Day 2021: ICAI To Launch Mobile App For Students

ICAI to launch mobile app for CA students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will launch a mobile app for students of Foundation, Intermediate and Final course students on July 1, 2021, on the occasion of CA Day. The app can be downloaded by students from google play for android users. The mobile app “ICAI-BOS” will be expanded with other students’ services and other students’ portal at a regular interval in the second phase.

“The widespread adoption and use of mobile technologies have the potential to provides next generation interactive learning and innovative ways to improve quality services to the students and to establish a strong connect with them as well. It will also establish a connect with student fraternity as well. With this objective, the Board of Studies (Academic) is launching it Mobile App, namely, "ICAI-BOS" for CA students,” the official notice said.

Key advantages:

·Interactive learning and coaching at a single platform with other additional features.

·Learning with Compact and Handy devise.

·Learn at anytime and anywhere.

·Internet Connection is not required to access the downloaded files of assignments, faculty notes and any study material.

·No distraction while learning - advertisement or other contents would not appear while viewing lectures like it appears in YouTube.

·Easily connect and remain updated with BOS (Academic) initiatives

Key Salient features:

·Announcements and push notification

·Live Coaching Classes - whereat students can remove the doubts live through chat box.

·All Education Contents – made available all study material, RTPs, suggested answers, quick reference, sase study digest, etc.

·Download Faculty Notes and Assignment – Students can download faculty notes and assignments for their revision.

·Online MCQ assessment – Through this feature, student can attempt topic-wise MCQ based online test and assess his/her performance. Based on the students’ performance the faculty at his/her next class will remove their doubts.

·Recorded Lectures – Student can view recorded lectures as per his/her convenience at any point of time.