  • Home
  • Education
  • CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC

CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC

Candidates who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will now be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 16, 2021 10:16 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

UGC Recognises Company Secretary Qualification As Equivalent To Post Graduate Degree
ICAI: Students Appearing For Revised Scheme Exam In May-June Should Apply For Scheme Change By April 5
CA November 2021 Exams: ICAI Gives Relaxation To Inter Students In Study Period
ICAI CA May Exam Dates For Foundation Course Released
ICAI CA May Exam Schedule Released
ICAI Launches International Curriculum For Accountancy Aspirants Abroad
CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC
Candidates who qualify for the CA, CS or ICWA exams will now be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders: UGC
New Delhi:

Candidates who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will now be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them -- CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to post-graduation degrees," the UGC said in official order.

"To consider this, a committee was constituted by the UGC. The commission considered a recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees," it added.

Welcoming the move, the ICAI tweeted, "the University Grants Commission @ugc_india has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai. This will not only help CAs for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally".

The ICSI said the move will leverage the profession across the globe. "This recognition will leverage the company secretary profession across the globe, giving the members of the institute an opportunity to pursue PhD in Commerce and Allied Disciplines," it said in a release.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 March Live Updates: BTech (Shift 1) Exam Begins; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
Live | JEE Main 2021 March Live Updates: BTech (Shift 1) Exam Begins; Paper Analysis, Students' Reaction
Karnataka Education Minister Warns Of Action Against Schools For COVID-19 Guidelines Violation
Karnataka Education Minister Warns Of Action Against Schools For COVID-19 Guidelines Violation
JEE Main March Exam Begins Today
JEE Main March Exam Begins Today
Gujarat: Shortfall Of Over 9,000 Classrooms, 286 Schools Shut
Gujarat: Shortfall Of Over 9,000 Classrooms, 286 Schools Shut
Panel Recommends Clause Of Assets Transfer To KVS In Case Of Repeated Non-Payment Of Dues
Panel Recommends Clause Of Assets Transfer To KVS In Case Of Repeated Non-Payment Of Dues
.......................... Advertisement ..........................