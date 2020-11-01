ICAI CA November Admit Cards At Icai.org; Know How To Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) -- the conducting body of CA 2020 exams, will release the CA admit cards for the foundation, inter and final exams at 11 pm on icai.org tonight. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees for the CA 2020 foundation, inter and final exams will be able to download the CA November admit cards 2020 from the official website -- icai.org. To access the CA November 2020 admit cards, aspirants have to login at the website with the registration numbers and other required credentials.

An ICAI statement issued to confirm the CA November 2020 foundation, inter and final admit card date and time said: “..It is hereby notified for general information that Admit Card for Chartered Accountant November 2020 Examinations will be uploaded tonight, i.e., on 1st November, 2020 at 11.00 PM.”

Important Announcement November-2020 CA Examinations - Admit card

For details please visithttps://t.co/nFlqE4v0S9 pic.twitter.com/mfCNBoauR6 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 1, 2020

CA 2020 November Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- icai.org

Step 2: Insert the login credentials as required

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CA November 2020 admit cards

Read More ICAI Releases Advisory For November CA Exams; Check Here

CA 2020 November exams will be held at designated centres across the country between November 21 and December 14. The admit cards of CA 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the CA November 20202 exam centres. Candidates must carry CA admit card 2020 at the exam centre along with a valid ID proof while appearing for the centre-based CA exam 2020.