C-DAC To Offer Upskilling Programmes For Empowerment Of Educators Through Social Media Platforms

C-DAC Upskilling Programmes For Educators

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Mohali is offering reskilling, upskilling programmes for the empowerment of educators. The programme has been designed under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for educators to make them more informative with social media platforms.

The primary objective of the program is to provide practical training to educators on teaching strategies using the power of social media platforms. learning digital tools, techniques, and their utility for educators to enhance productivity at an affordable cost. The duration of the programme will be of 90 hours including recorded sessions with assignments and quiz that will be accessible after the payment of the course fee.

The online course fee is Rs 688 which includes registration fees and assessment fees along with additional online Iive handholding sessions for five to ten days of flexible learning for the educators. The course fee is Rs 75 and the assessment, certification fee is Rs 600 while the effective fee is Rs 45 after successful certification.

The educators' batches are scheduled bi-monthly and the current batch started on November 7, on a one-hour daily basis. After the completion of the online programme, the successful educators shall be awarded e-Certificates by SSC NASSCOM/MeitY.