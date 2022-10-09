  • Home
  • Education
  • Byju's Says Incorrect Indian Map Not Part Of Its Study Material

Byju's Says Incorrect Indian Map Not Part Of Its Study Material

"All our content is watermarked and additionally our logo usage is incorrect, we never use an underline below the logo. We strongly condemn the incorrect map of India that is being distributed maliciously with our incorrect logo placed on it," the spokesperson said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 9, 2022 10:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

On World Mental Health Day 2022, Here's Experts' Take On Mental Health Of School Students
Planning To Study Abroad? Check These Important Requirements For Indian Students
President Droupadi Murmu Wishes More Participation Of Female Students In Technical Education
Pune Institute's Online Courses On Indian Heritage Aims Knowledge Available Without 'Narrative Attached'
Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Multi-Disciplinary Centre For Children With Special Needs In Chennai
Kerala Chief Minister Mulls Over Giving Research Students From State Access To Labs In Foreign Countries
Byju's Says Incorrect Indian Map Not Part Of Its Study Material
The map, which has been attributed to Byju's, shows a few parts of Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir" and "Aksai Chin"
Image credit: twitter
New Delhi:

Edtech major Byju's on Sunday said an incorrect map of India that is circulating on the internet has been wrongly attributed to the company and it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action. The map, which has been attributed to Byju's, shows a few parts of Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir" and "Aksai Chin", sparking outrage on social media against the edtech firm.

A Byju's spokesperson said the image in circulation is fake and not from its material. "All our content is watermarked and additionally our logo usage is incorrect, we never use an underline below the logo. We strongly condemn the incorrect map of India that is being distributed maliciously with our incorrect logo placed on it," the spokesperson said.

The image has been attributed to student notes and also to an exam paper of Byju's, which has been denied by the company.

"This is not part of any material that we have distributed. Our curriculum and all material created are strictly aligned to multiple accreditation boards at the national level, and are created keeping in mind the highest standards. We will be reporting this to the concerned authorities for further investigation and action," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
History-Map work
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KEA Releases KCET 2022 Seat Matrix; Check Seat Availability
KEA Releases KCET 2022 Seat Matrix; Check Seat Availability
UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Soon At Mjpru.ac.in
UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Soon At Mjpru.ac.in
On World Mental Health Day 2022, Here's Experts' Take On Mental Health Of School Students
On World Mental Health Day 2022, Here's Experts' Take On Mental Health Of School Students
Assam Government Not To Promote Class 5, 8 Students If They Fail Annual Exams
Assam Government Not To Promote Class 5, 8 Students If They Fail Annual Exams
DU Admission 2022: UG Merit List Schedule Soon At Du.ac.in
DU Admission 2022: UG Merit List Schedule Soon At Du.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................