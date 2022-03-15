  • Home
BVoc To Be Treated At Par With Engineering Diploma, BSc For Lateral Entry To BTech: AICTE

The Bachelor of Vocation courses will be treated at par with diploma in engineering or a BSc degree for lateral admission to engineering courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 4:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Bachelor of Vocation courses will be treated at par with diploma in engineering or a BSc degree for lateral admission to engineering courses, the AICTE has clarified.

"It is therefore clarified that BVoc course is treated at par with Diploma in Engineering and BSc degree for the purpose of admission in BTech or BE program through lateral entry," the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said in an official order.

For admission in BTech and BE program through lateral entry to second year, a candidate must have passed minimum three years diploma examination in any branch of engineering and technology, the council further said.

A BSc degree from recognized university and passed class 12 examination with mathematics as a subject is also in the eligibility criteria, the AICTE said.

