Business Blasters Programme, Delhi: 1,000 Student-Led Startups Selected For Round Two

Image credit: twitter.com/BB_official2021 The student-led startups were selected out of the 51,000 startup ideas

Business Blaster Programme, Delhi: A total of 1,000 startups have been shortlisted to compete in round two of the Business Blasters programme, Delhi. The student-led startups were selected out of the 51,000 startup ideas. "Of this 100 startups will be selected for round three," the release mentioned.

During the Business Blasters Masterclass, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the successful students will create companies where students from all across the world will wish to work. "India has one of the largest youth populations, which can contribute to making the country a developed nation. To do that we need to eliminate the job seeking mindset from the country’s youth and inculcate entrepreneurship mindset in them," Sisodia said.

The wait is over! The first-ever #BusinessBlasters Masterclass is live! Out of 51,000 ideas the top 1000 ideas have been shortlisted & students have reached the next round.



Join to watch Dy CM Shri Manish Sisodia encouraging the future CEOshttps://t.co/gN6N3Yfn2O pic.twitter.com/LGYx0zf0SR — Business Blasters (@BB_official2021) January 8, 2022

As many as 600 people have volunteered to invest 11 crores in their business idea, the minister added.

Swati Bhargava, co-founder of 'CashKaro' and 'Earn Karo' start ups, taught business blasters how to raise funds for business. India is the biggest market in the world, by planning properly, one can expand the business, she said. Ritesh Malik of 'Innov8 Co-working' gave mantras to students to become alchemists. "Three things are necessary to make any business successful- recognition of business ideas, willingness to take risks and passion to work on the idea. Don't just think about earning money from business, linking business ideas with social causes leads to phenomenal success," he said.