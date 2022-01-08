  • Home
Business Blaster Programme, Delhi: The student-led startups were selected out of the 51,000 startup ideas. "Of this 100 startups will be selected for round three," the release mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 8, 2022 10:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Business Blasters Programme, Delhi: 1,000 Student-Led Startups Selected For Round Two
The student-led startups were selected out of the 51,000 startup ideas
Image credit: twitter.com/BB_official2021
New Delhi:

Business Blaster Programme, Delhi: A total of 1,000 startups have been shortlisted to compete in round two of the Business Blasters programme, Delhi. The student-led startups were selected out of the 51,000 startup ideas. "Of this 100 startups will be selected for round three," the release mentioned.

During the Business Blasters Masterclass, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the successful students will create companies where students from all across the world will wish to work. "India has one of the largest youth populations, which can contribute to making the country a developed nation. To do that we need to eliminate the job seeking mindset from the country’s youth and inculcate entrepreneurship mindset in them," Sisodia said.

As many as 600 people have volunteered to invest 11 crores in their business idea, the minister added.

Swati Bhargava, co-founder of 'CashKaro' and 'Earn Karo' start ups, taught business blasters how to raise funds for business. India is the biggest market in the world, by planning properly, one can expand the business, she said. Ritesh Malik of 'Innov8 Co-working' gave mantras to students to become alchemists. "Three things are necessary to make any business successful- recognition of business ideas, willingness to take risks and passion to work on the idea. Don't just think about earning money from business, linking business ideas with social causes leads to phenomenal success," he said.

